Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($231.18) to €240.00 ($258.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($226.88) to €213.00 ($229.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

RNMBY opened at $42.55 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

