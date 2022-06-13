Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 64,876 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,653,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 705,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

