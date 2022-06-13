Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $14.67 on Monday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $175.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

