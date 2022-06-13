Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 64 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 79,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.51%.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

