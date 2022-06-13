RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.36

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.36 and last traded at C$20.39, with a volume of 282350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director S. Jane Marshall sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total transaction of C$124,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,003.80.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

