Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Trading Up 2.3%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $61.10. Approximately 34,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 471,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

