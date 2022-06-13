RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

