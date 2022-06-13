RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $17.63 on Monday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II (RMMZ)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.