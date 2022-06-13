RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $17.63 on Monday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

