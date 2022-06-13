RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $17.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

