RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $14.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.