RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $14.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
