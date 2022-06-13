RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

RSF stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58.

Get RiverNorth Specialty Finance alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.