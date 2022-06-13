Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Riverside Resources stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,855. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.