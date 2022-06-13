Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Riverside Resources stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,855. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
