Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RVAC stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Riverview Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVAC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $113,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $475,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

