RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.71

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 31309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,562,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.