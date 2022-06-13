RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.71

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 31309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.45%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

