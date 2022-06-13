RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.44. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 154,433 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

