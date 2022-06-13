RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.44. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 154,433 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.86.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,736,000. Trikon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,914,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 1,505,300 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

