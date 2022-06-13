Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $82.22

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.22 and last traded at $82.29, with a volume of 1356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

Several analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 190.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.