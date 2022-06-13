Robert W. Baird Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $7.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

SFIX stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $678.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

