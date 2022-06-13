Roblox Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Roblox in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

RBLX stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.