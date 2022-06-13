Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock opened at 3.56 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 3.10 and a fifty-two week high of 7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.92.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rock Tech Lithium (RCKTF)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.