Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock opened at 3.56 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 3.10 and a fifty-two week high of 7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.92.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

