Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 13.6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.19. 23,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 610,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

The firm has a market cap of $709.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

