Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 408,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

