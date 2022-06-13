Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

