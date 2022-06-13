Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Up 2.7%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 107,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 150,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 399,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$71,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,811,648 shares in the company, valued at C$1,406,096.64.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

