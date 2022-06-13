Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.40

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.40 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 94341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 331.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 53.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 93.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

