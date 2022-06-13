Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. AlphaValue raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

