Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.25 on Monday. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
