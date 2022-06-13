Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Get Rover Metals alerts:

Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.