Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.
Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)
