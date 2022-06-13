Roy A. Franklin Sells 20,732 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KOS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,664,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,570,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 3.05. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,748,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after buying an additional 147,345 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,021,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.