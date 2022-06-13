Royal Bank of Canada Boosts LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 325

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 305 ($3.82) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($4.01) to GBX 335 ($4.20) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $$2.82 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

