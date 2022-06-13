Royal Bank of Canada Increases Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target to €6.80

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.80 ($7.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TEZNY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.60 ($7.10) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.39) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($7.12) to €7.55 ($8.12) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,419. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.