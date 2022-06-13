Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$3.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOZ. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.76.

MOZ stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.69. The company had a trading volume of 197,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,702. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.69 million and a P/E ratio of -49.71. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.68.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

