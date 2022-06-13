Royal Bank of Canada Trims Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Target Price to GBX 1,350

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,375 ($17.23) to GBX 1,350 ($16.92) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYLOF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,650 ($20.68) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.29) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF remained flat at $$16.13 during midday trading on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

