Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

RGLD stock opened at $111.47 on Monday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

