Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $114.84 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $95,486,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 15.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.