Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. 5,028,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $45.39.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,726 shares of company stock valued at $25,264,284 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.