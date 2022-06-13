Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.10

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$29.10 and last traded at C$29.38, with a volume of 24704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.96.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.8663727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

