RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. RXR Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

