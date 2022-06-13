Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in May

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 817,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.20 ($20.65) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.50 ($22.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $76.38 on Monday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after buying an additional 1,722,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,929,000 after buying an additional 532,961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,669,000 after buying an additional 338,051 shares in the last quarter.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

