Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.94

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.94 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 1073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.50 ($20.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.20 ($20.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ryanair by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

