Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.94

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.94 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 1073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.50 ($20.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.20 ($20.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.18.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.37.
Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.