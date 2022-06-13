Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.5 days.

SAABF opened at $43.88 on Monday. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAABF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Saab AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

