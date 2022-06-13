Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,131,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period.

Shares of SBR stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,340. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $90.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $8.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

