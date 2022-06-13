Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $83.32

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.32, but opened at $77.12. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $8.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $16,131,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

