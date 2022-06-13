Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $83.32

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.32, but opened at $77.12. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 1,942 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

