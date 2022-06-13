Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.17

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 322836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

