Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the May 15th total of 231,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SACH opened at $4.80 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 41.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1,413.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 23.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 273.6% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

