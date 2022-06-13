Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Safran from €137.00 ($147.31) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($129.03) to €134.00 ($144.09) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY opened at $24.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. Safran has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0924 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

About Safran (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.