Saga (LON:SAGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $193.70

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.70 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 202.20 ($2.45), with a volume of 356576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.55).
The firm has a market cap of £283.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.79.
About Saga (LON:SAGA)
Featured Articles
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.