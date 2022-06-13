Saga (LON:SAGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $193.70

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.70 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 202.20 ($2.45), with a volume of 356576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.55).

The firm has a market cap of £283.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.79.

Get Saga alerts:

About Saga (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.