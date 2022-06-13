Sagaliam Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SAGAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 20th

Sagaliam Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 20th. Sagaliam Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGAU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGAU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,925,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,925,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,516,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,912,000.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

